Hyderabad: Usinga widely used metaphor for a very strong and unbreakable bond, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday described the ties between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state as “fevicol bond” and slammed BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, party working president KT Rama Rao as well as BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for “spreading canards against the ‘People’s Government’ and creating hurdles to the development of the state”.

Launching a high-octane byelection campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency amid cheering by a huge gathering of the locals at a corner meeting, the Chief Minister pointed out that, after the sudden death of Congress’ widely popular leader P Janardhan Reddy, the decision of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (BRS’ former name) to field its candidate in the byelections necessitated a contest, though opposition parties BJP and TDP were then ready to support the leader’s family member for a unanimous election.

Revanth Reddy took a swipe at Kishan Reddy for obstructing the Musi Rejuvenation Project and the expansion of the Metro Rail project. The BJP leaders had been maintaining “secret relations” with BRS and the BJP’s victory in eight Lok Sabha seats was an evidence of their bonds, he said. Did the two Union Ministers (of BJP) bring any funds to the state? They are shamelessly saying that they will carpet-bomb Jubilee Hills.The BJP MPs are roaming around Jubilee Hills without asking for funds from Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister observed.

Pointing out that the Congress has taken up huge developmental projects with an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore in the Secunderabad Cantonment area after the Congress won the byelection, the Chief Minister appealed to the Jubilee Hills voters to support the Congress candidate Naveen Yadav “who will also mention your problems in the Assembly. “It is high time for development of the constituency. There are ups and downs in politics. It will be a historic mistake if our person is not voted to win the byelection”.

The Chief Minister lambasted KTR for not taking care of the Jubilee Hills seat during his tenure as the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister for 10 years. The then rulers looted the state and never visited Jubilee Hills to address public grievances. People should take a call and decide who are rowdies. BRS leaders promoted drug culture and Naveen Yadav always stood by the poor in the constituency, the Chief Minister commented.

The Chief Minister panned BJP for raising objections on inducting Congress leader Mohd Azharuddin as Minister in the state Cabinet. “Why is the BJP so upset after Azharuddin is given a ministerial post?” the CM asked and said that he will take the responsibility of the development of Jubilee Hills with the support of Azharuddin and Naveen Yadav soon after the byelections.

The Chief Minister criticized KTR and Harish Rao for “provoking” auto drivers.