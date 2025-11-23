  1. Home
News

FICCI hosts ‘Finance Conclave 2025’

  • Created On:  23 Nov 2025 8:33 AM IST
FICCI hosts 'Finance Conclave 2025'
Hyderabad: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) hosted the ‘Finance Conclave 2025’ in the city on Saturday, bringing together a distinguished gathering of policymakers, business leaders, financial experts, and global stakeholders for a powerful dialogue on the evolving landscape of finance.

Centered on the theme “Navigating Transformation in a Dynamic Global Economy,” the conclave placed a spotlight on how digitalisation, automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics are reshaping financial operations, governance, and decision-making standards in a volatile global context.

