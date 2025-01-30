Live
- 105 Colombian deportees land in Bogota from US
- 7th Telangana State Para Athletic Games Held Grandly
- Australian PM labels caravan filled with explosives in Sydney as 'act of terrorism'
- Matthew Mott keeps coaching options open amid England Women's struggles in Australia
- 'Cover-up': BJP hits out at AAP's Sanjay Singh's remarks on cash and liquor seizure row
- Cong MP Rakesh Rathore arrested during press briefing, accused of raping woman
- Honour killing case: Karnataka court sentences woman’s brothers, uncles to death
- Chandigarh mayoral polls: BJP's Harpreet Kaur wins closely contested fight
- CRPF jawan kills wife, shoots himself dead in Bhopal
- Siddhivinayak temple treasurer reveals reason behind dress code directive
Just In
Fight for rights of Odisha, says Naveen
The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Tuesday asked his party MPs to become the voice of Odisha in Parliament and fight for the rights of 4.5 crore people of the State.
Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Tuesday asked his party MPs to become the voice of Odisha in Parliament and fight for the rights of 4.5 crore people of the State. The former Odisha chief minister, who is also the chairman of the parliamentary party, said this while presiding over a meeting of BJD MPs ahead of the budget session of Parliament. In the meeting, Patnaik said each MP should fight for the rights and dignity of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.
He also asked them to take up the issue of special category status for Odisha as the most important issue, it said. This apart, Patnaik told the MPs to raise issues like price rise, high unemployment and rising joblessness, farmers and farm distress, Polavaram project and Mahanadi water dispute, coal royalty, green tax on coal, national highway, coastal highway, health, tribal development, GST on kendu leaves and connectivity in both rail and telecom, the statement said.
The BJD MPs extended their gratitude and appreciation to Naveen Patnaik for his efforts that led to Odisha emerging as the number one State in fiscal management in India for the period 2022-23, according to Niti Aayog report. The regional party has seven members in the Rajya Sabha, while it lost power in the last Lok Sabha elections.