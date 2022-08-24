File status report on hussain sagar lake encroachments: Telangana High Court

The Telangana State High Court division bench comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Tuesday heard the public interest litigation filed by Lubna Sawath, General Secretary, Socialist Party of India on the inaction of the State government authorities in taking action against the encroachers of Hussain Sagar Territory being plotted laying of tar roads and carrying out construction work in an area admeasuring around 10 acres.

The petitioner urged the Court to issue necessary orders or directions to the State Government authorities for eviction of encroachments and restore the area for free flow of rain water and take necessary action against the officials for omissions, commissions and dereliction of duty and against the agency that is involved in the breach of territory of Hussain Sagar.

Amicus Curiae L Ravichandra informed the court that earlier the Bench ordered the respondents to file counter affidavits. None of the respondents filed counters and did not serve a copy to the amicus curiae till now, he alleged.

Moreover, Ravichandra informed the Court that he inspected the Hussain Sagar lake and wrote to the respondent Government authorities to produce the records of full tank level of the Hussain Sagar Lake. Chief Justice Bhuyan reacting to amicus curiae said you are the friend of the Court and your duty is to file a status report and suggest the court if any, on what authority you are demanding records from the officials.

Amicus Curiae L Ravichandra informed the Court that he wanted to find out the exact level of FTL of Hussain Sagar lake, though none of them filed the reports. After I brought the matter before the court, the court then issued notices to file counters.

The Chief Justice bench directed the Respondent Government authorities to file a status report and provide a copy to the Amicus Curiae. The matter has being adjourned to October 7.