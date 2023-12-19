Live
Just In
File theft case: Fmr Min Talasani’s OSD interrogated
The police quizzed OSD Kalyan on Monday regarding the files he took with him and the files that were destroyed in the office
Hyderabad: A key development has taken place in the case of theft of many files in the Animal Husbandry Department. Former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s OSD officer, who is accused in this case, appeared at the Nampally Police Station on Monday. The police interrogated him till night and obtained many details. In the previous government, Talasani held the responsibilities of Animal Husbandry Minister. At that time Kalyan was working as OSD with him. After the change of government, the post of OSD Kalyan was lost.
However, Kalyan returned to his old office three days after the election results were announced. Kalyan, who reached the office in the evening, tore many files with the help of some employees. He wrapped the scraps of paper and took them away. A case was registered against him in Nampally police station on December 9 on the complaint of office watchman. A charge sheet was filed stating that many important files were lost in the department and Kalyan took them.
Kalyan filed an anticipatory bail petition in the court to avoid arrest in the case. An investigation is to be done on this. In this background, he came to Nampally police station on Monday when the police called them for investigation. The police interrogated him at length. It is reported that Kalyan was questioned even till 9 pm.