Financial literacy quiz conducted at KGBV

Nirmal: As part of the prestigious Balashakti programme undertaken by the district administration, a quiz competition on financial literacy and cybersecurity was conducted for students of KGBV Dasturabad under the guidance of LDM Ram Gopal.

Five teams participated in the quiz, and prizes were presented to the winning teams. Lead bank manager Ram Gopal emphasised the importance of financial awareness among children starting from their student years.

He suggested that raising awareness among parents in rural areas about saving money, investments, risks, and avoiding extravagant expenses is very important. The programme was attended by headmaster Tirupati, school staff, CFL volunteer Prashanth and others.