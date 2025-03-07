Live
- Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Focus on Agriculture, Infrastructure, and Welfare Schemes
- Telangana: Spoons Found in Beer Bottles at Girnibavi
- Congress cites IMF report to slam govt
- MP CM stresses for expansion of Hawk Force in Maoist-hit regions
- Three civilians go missing in J&K’s Kathua, security forces launch search operation
- Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky
- South Korean court orders impeached Yoon released from custody after accepting request to cancel arrest
- Nikhita Gandhi comes up with the perfect Holy anthem ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulaal’
- 'No need to fear anyone, give your best': Sakshi Malik's 'fearless' message for Women's Day
- Mkts rebound nearly 1% on positive global cues
Just In
Financial literacy quiz conducted at KGBV
Highlights
As part of the prestigious Balashakti programme undertaken by the district administration, a quiz competition on financial literacy and cybersecurity was conducted for students of KGBV Dasturabad under the guidance of LDM Ram Gopal.
Nirmal: As part of the prestigious Balashakti programme undertaken by the district administration, a quiz competition on financial literacy and cybersecurity was conducted for students of KGBV Dasturabad under the guidance of LDM Ram Gopal.
Five teams participated in the quiz, and prizes were presented to the winning teams. Lead bank manager Ram Gopal emphasised the importance of financial awareness among children starting from their student years.
He suggested that raising awareness among parents in rural areas about saving money, investments, risks, and avoiding extravagant expenses is very important. The programme was attended by headmaster Tirupati, school staff, CFL volunteer Prashanth and others.
Next Story