Fire breaks out at a house in Karimnagar, no casualties

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning when the cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a house in Adarsha Nagar of Karimnagar The explosion caused a fire to break out, but thankfully no one was injured in the incident.

Fire crews from the local fire station were quick to respond to the scene and are currently working to put out the fire. The cause of the cylinder explosion is still under investigation, but it is believed to have been a result of a gas leak.









Local residents have been evacuated from nearby houses as a safety precaution, and efforts are being made to ensure that the fire does not spread to other buildings in the vicinity.

Authorities are reminding the public about the importance of proper maintenance and inspection of gas cylinders to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.