Fire breaks out at cooler manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a cooler manufacturing unit in Kondapur village in Medchal district on Friday. No casualites have been reported so far.

The fire is said to have engulfed at PBC cooler manufacturing unit located in Kondapur village of Ghatkesar Mandal around 11.40 am in Medchal district. Three fire tenders were alerted who rushed to the spot and are trying to put out the fire.

The fire officials said that they are trying to douse the fire at the spot. They said that they have sought the help of waterworks department to send water tanks at the area for help.

Meanwhile, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.