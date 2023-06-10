Fire breaks out in Khammam Agricultural Market

Live
About 1500 bags of cotton got burnt when an open shed in Khammam cotton market caught fire. Two fire tenders one from Khammam and another from Nelakondapalli rushed to spot and controlled further loss.
According to information about 2000 bags of cotton of Sri Siva Ganesh Krishna Traders which was kept as stock in open shed in the market premises which was purchased from farmers recently.
The staff and some Hamalis noticed flames are spreading from open shed and informed to fire tenders who reached spot. Out of 2000 bags the officials noticed about 1500 bags were burnt completely.
While the trader is claiming loss is Rs one crore but the cotton market officials said the loss was Rs 50 lakhs. The officials have not revealed any information about the cause of fire.