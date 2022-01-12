Fire engulfs GHMC zonal office in Secunderabad

A massive fire engulfed GHMC zonal office here at Secunderabad on Wednesday afternoon. Several documents and office equipment were reportedly gutted in the fire.

According to the fire officials, the fire engulfed the tax section located on the third floor of the GHMC zonal office building in Secunderabad.

The fire tenders were alerted who rushed to the spot and doused the fire after struggling for two hours. Officials suspect that the fire might have occurred due to the short circuit. Senior authorities visited the spot and inquired about the incident.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the warehouse of an electric warehouse at Ranigunj. The mishap took place on the first floor of the building located on the Ranigunj main road. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.