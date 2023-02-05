First ever Rural Haat opened in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has opened its first ever Rural Haat at Chintakunta village in Kothapalli mandal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Saturday.

NABARD Telangana State Chief General Manager Susheela Chinthala along with NAFSCOB, TSCAB and KDCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, NABARD DDM P Ananth, Chitakunta MACS chairman Shankaraiah and others inaugurated the Rural Haat.

The Rural haat is opened at a cost of Rs 21.94 lakhs which includes Rs 15lakh from NABARD and Rs 6.94 lakh by the Chintakunta Mutually Aided Cooperative Society (MACS). It has all the facilities like a marketing platform for the farmers to sell their agriculture and horticulture produce and also for the women SHGs to sell their products including handlooms and handicraft.

Speaking on the occasion, the NABARD CGM said that the NABARD's main aim was to help the rural farmers, women and youth by increasing their economic activities. Stating that she was happy to inaugurate the first rural haat of the Telangana State in Karimnagar, she said that she would come again to visit this mart and see the development. Recollecting her association in the formation of rural haats when she was associated with NABARD's Off Farm Development department in Mumbai, she said that she was instrumental in increasing the grant amount of NABARD to the rural haat to Rs 15 lakh. She also called upon the women SHG members to join the farmers' producer company (FPO) for more livelihood activities.

NAFSCOB chairman Ravinder Rao appreciated the Chintakunta MACS for its activities and doing business of over Rs one crore in the village, assured all assistance for the MACS from the Karimnagar DCCB and also economic empowerment of women SHGS. He also informed that the Karimnagar DCCB emerged number one bank in the country to provide the highest amount of loans under the PMEGP for the economic activities of the unemployed youth. He informed the MACS members to float an FPO and involve women SHG members also. He called upon the farmers to utilise the services of NABARD.