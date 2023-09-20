Five arrested for immoral affair-related homicide

Rangareddy: In a significant breakthrough, the Keshampet police has cracked a missing person's case that took a turn, leading to murder charges against five individuals. The crime, stemming from an alleged immoral affair, has sent shockwaves through the community.

The incident occurred on the night of August 15 at approximately 11:50 pm in the outskirts of Nidudavelly village, within the jurisdiction of Keshampet police station and the case was reported on August 29 at 10:45 am.

The complainant was Deepak Pashwan(27) and the deceased was Karan Kumar(18) both hailing from Bahara village in Bihar, currently residing in Siddipet.

The accused in the case are identified as Ranjith Paswan(33), Santosh Kumar(23), Dablu Kumar(21), and two juveniles all from Bihar. Deepak Kumar reported his brother missing and initially, it was registered as a missing case. Suspicion surrounded the family members, especially Ranjith, who had a history of disputes with the deceased's family.

Deepak Kumar, who had been living and working in Telangana, suspected that his brother had fallen victim to foul play. The deceased and the accused families had been living in close proximity for a few years, leading to tensions and disputes. Karan Kumar was accused of having an immoral affair with Ranjith's family member. This accusation led to a heated confrontation. While he was working at a chicken farm in Udita village, Balanagar mandal, Mahabubnagar district, Ranjith and the other accused allegedly attacked him with a knife. The victim's head was buried in the mud, resulting in his untimely demise.

Under the orders of Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra, a team led by K Narayana Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, initiated an investigation.

The police have recovered the deceased's cell phone and the phones belonging to the accused as part of their investigation.