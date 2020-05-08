Five persons die in separate mishaps in Nalgonda district

Nalgonda/Suryapet/Bhongir: As many as five persons died and six others were injured in threedifferent incidents occurred in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Thursday.

Two persons died on the spot when a lorry hit the bike, they were riding at Kondamallepally. The deceased were identified as Nenavath Chandu Naik and Sheilam Nayak of Gudi Thanda. The duo was going to Devarakonda for medical checkup in a private hospital. The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Government Hospital for postmortem.

In another incident where a DCM hit a car, a 13-month-old infant died on the spot while five others were severely injured. The mishap took place at Chandupatla village of Chivvemla mandal in Suryapet district. All the injured were shifted to Hyderabad after providing first aid at Suryapet Government Hospital.

A woman, Gantikapu Soundarya, who was sitting in the tractor, was crushed to death under the tractor wheels, after a lorry hit the vehicle at Shettypalem village of Vemulapally mandal in Nalgonda district. One more person was injured.

In a separate incident that took place at Borralagudem of Choutuppal mandal in Bhongir district, a constable Jagannath was severely injured when a DCM knocked him down while he was taking photos of an accident. He died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.