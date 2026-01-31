Flex banners removed, political photos covered

Nagarkurnool: the news report published in The Hans India on Friday highlighting violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) at the District Collectorate, officials initiated corrective measures on the day. As part of the MCC enforcement, flex banners displaying photographs of public representatives installed in front of government offices were removed.

Additionally, political leaders’ images displayed on electricity poles within the Collectorate were covered, in line with election rules.

Senior officials at the Collectorate stated that these steps were taken strictly in accordance with election guidelines, which prohibit the display of political leaders’ photographs in government offices during the enforcement of the election code. They also assured that strict monitoring would be carried out henceforth to prevent any further violations.

Town residents expressed happiness that the election code is being effectively implemented at the Collectorate following the Hans India report, calling it a positive and necessary development.