Flood Inflow Increases at Nagarjuna Sagar Project, 8 Gates Lifted to Release Water

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project is witnessing a significant rise in floodwater inflow due to recent heavy rains in the upstream areas. The authorities have responded by lifting 8 of the dam's gates to a height of 5 feet to manage the water levels. This move has resulted in the release of 64,636 cusecs of water downstream.

The current inflow into the reservoir stands at 1,55,845 cusecs, while the outflow has reached 72,845 cusecs. The officials are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that the release of water is done in a controlled manner to prevent any downstream flooding.

The Nagarjuna Sagar Project plays a critical role in supplying water for irrigation, drinking, and power generation. Therefore, efficient water management is crucial during the monsoon season when inflows tend to surge. Authorities have urged people living in downstream areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions in case of further increases in water release.