Floods: Next two days critical

Mulugu : In the context of widespread rains, District Collector TS Divakar stated that people must not go out unless it is an emergency. On Saturday, he inspected the 2nd low-level bridge in Kanthanpalli of Kannaigudem Mandal and the flood flow at Dayyala Vagu in Raghavapatnam of Govindaraopet Mandal.

The Collector instructed officials to be alert and ensure no inconvenience to the public due to the continuous rains over the past few days. Based on past experiences, the Collector suggested evacuating people from low-lying areas in advance if necessary.



With streams and rivers expected to flow fiercely due to floods from upstream Godavari, Tehsildars and MPDOs were instructed to stay accessible to the public in flooded areas and take immediate preventive measures without any disruptions. The officials were also told to place signboards near the fast-flowing streams. If any roads are damaged or flowing fiercely due to floods, he advised villagers to avoid those areas, setting up barricades, plastic cones, and other equipment to prevent accidents.



Considering that low-lying areas might get flooded, the Collector instructed revenue officials to coordinate with electricity and R&B department officials to take preventive measures in advance to avoid disruptions in road transportation and electricity supply.



“With the Godavari flood water level rising, information about the affected villages and roads must be communicated to the public. Transportation control measures should be implemented in those areas, and people in flood-prone areas should be relocated to safer places,” he said.



“The next two days will be critical regarding rains, sanitation, and health issues. All officials should remain alert and focus on flood issues. Any emergency situations should be brought to his attention,” urged the Collector.



Meanwhile, for immediate assistance during the rainy season, the ITDA control room at Eturunagaram can be contacted at cell number 6309842395 and landline number 08717-293246.



The Collector informed that officials and staff would be available in shifts 24 hours a day at the control room to address complaints related to rain and flooded areas immediately by sending relevant department officials.

