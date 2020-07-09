Floodwater inundates low-lying areas in Manuguru

Manuguru (Kothagudem): Many low-lying areas in Manuguru town have submerged in rainwater due to the heavy rains that lashed out the district on Wednesday night.

Particularly in Sundariah Nagar Colony, several houses were submerged as the nearby Katta Vagu was overflowed due to heavy rains and flooded the colony. Out of the total 1,500 houses in the colony, nearly 500 houses were submerged in floodwater.

The colony people alleged that the government officers were not interested in developing the colony. Even after several number of houses were constructed in the colony, the officers concerned had failed to provide drainage system and roads in the colony.

A Seetha Ratnam, living in the colony for several years, pointed out that the colony people have been suffering during every monsoon. "The officials turned blind eye to our several appeals.

Flood water enter the colony and the houses without proper drainage system," she stated.