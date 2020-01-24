Top
Flyover delay causes hardships in Hyderabad

Highlights

Commuters are facing hardships to travel from Lalapet flyover due to the construction of the flyover for the last few months. The works of the flyover...

Secunderabad: Commuters are facing hardships to travel from Lalapet flyover due to the construction of the flyover for the last few months. The works of the flyover were expected to get over by December 2019, but were not. Commuters travelling from areas like Sainikpuri, ECIL and Moula-Ali can easily get connected to Tarnaka, Habsiguda and Nacharam.

Due to this slow speed of the work, there is a lot of traffic congestion during the evening hours. Raman, a student of OU, said, "For the past several months, we have been struggling due to this slow pace of flyover to reach Osmania University."

