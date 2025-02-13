Live
- Rathotsavam held at Gangapur temple
- Man gets life term for murdering girl
- Swadeshi Mela for promoting local products organised
- Several BJP, BRS leaders join Congress ahead of polls
- Huge irregularities in cotton procurement exposed
- A Tribute to Sarojini Naidu : The Nightingale of India
- Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement
- India thrash Macau 5-0 to seal quarterfinal berth
- Saudi Ladies International: Pranavi, Aditi, Diksha, Tvesa aim to shine
- Is demography key for development?
Just In
Fmr DSP Gangadhar joins Congress
M Gangadhar, who was contesting as an independent candidate from the Graduate Constituency of Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar districts
Hyderabad: M Gangadhar, who was contesting as an independent candidate from the Graduate Constituency of Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar districts, joined the Congress party on Wednesday in the presence of IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu. He announced his withdrawal from the MLC elections.
It is known that Gangadhar recently resigned from his position as DSP. Accompanied by senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, he arrived at the Secretariat, where Minister Sridhar Babu welcomed him into the party by draping the Congress scarf around him. The Minister urged him to work towards securing a massive victory for the Congress party’s official candidate, Dr V Narender Reddy. Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, Manakondur MLA Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, and several others were present at the event.