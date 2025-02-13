Fmr DSP Gangadhar joins Congress

Hyderabad: M Gangadhar, who was contesting as an independent candidate from the Graduate Constituency of Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar districts, joined the Congress party on Wednesday in the presence of IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu. He announced his withdrawal from the MLC elections.

It is known that Gangadhar recently resigned from his position as DSP. Accompanied by senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, he arrived at the Secretariat, where Minister Sridhar Babu welcomed him into the party by draping the Congress scarf around him. The Minister urged him to work towards securing a massive victory for the Congress party’s official candidate, Dr V Narender Reddy. Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, Manakondur MLA Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, and several others were present at the event.