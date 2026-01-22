Google Gemini Becomes Free SAT Prep Partner; IITJEE and NEET Support May Follow Soon

Google is expanding the role of artificial intelligence in education, turning its Gemini platform into a free SAT preparation companion for students. The company has introduced full-length practice tests inside the Gemini app, allowing learners to simulate real exam conditions and receive instant, personalised feedback — all without traditional coaching costs.

The move could significantly reduce barriers for students preparing for overseas college admissions. Every year, millions of candidates — including a large number from India — take the SAT. Until now, many relied on expensive prep courses or subscription-based tools. Gemini aims to make quality preparation more accessible.

Unlike generic AI-generated questions that may not match the actual exam pattern, Gemini’s SAT material is built using vetted resources from The Princeton Review, a long-standing and trusted name in test preparation. This ensures that students are practicing with questions that closely resemble the real test in both difficulty and structure.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the feature on X, saying, “Helpful update for students, you can now take full practice SATs for free in the Gemini app. It uses vetted content from The Princeton Review and gives you feedback straight away. Starting with the SAT today, but more tests are on the way,” he said.

What makes this update stand out is the depth of feedback. After completing a test, students don’t just see a score. Gemini breaks down their performance, highlights weak areas, and explains incorrect answers step by step. Even correct responses can be reviewed to ensure concepts are truly understood rather than guessed.

This kind of instant, detailed guidance typically requires a tutor or paid digital service. By offering it through Gemini, Google is effectively placing personalised academic support in students’ hands at no additional cost — provided they already have access to Gemini AI Pro.

For Indian students, the bigger story may lie in what comes next. While SAT is the first exam to receive this support, Google has hinted that other competitive tests will soon be added. Pichai’s comments suggest that major Indian entrance exams like IITJEE and NEET could eventually be included, potentially transforming preparation for millions of aspirants.

If that happens, AI-powered coaching could level the playing field for students who cannot afford private institutes or expensive crash courses.

Alongside this announcement, Google also revealed another education initiative. Khan Academy is working on a Gemini-powered Reading Coach for students from grades 5 to 12. The tool will help teachers design customised comprehension exercises and track class performance more effectively.

Together, these updates signal Google’s growing commitment to using AI not just for productivity, but also for learning — making high-quality education tools more widely available than ever before.



