Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Folk singer campaigns for literacy spread

Folk singer campaigns for literacy spread
Highlights

Noted Telangana folk singer Yevuri Somanna has undertaken ‘Gnana Chaitanya Yatra’ to spread awareness among children on the importance of being...

Siddipet: Noted Telangana folk singer Yevuri Somanna has undertaken 'Gnana Chaitanya Yatra' to spread awareness among children on the importance of being literate, through folk songs and dances. As part of the 'yatra,' a programme was conducted near Pochamma temple at Dubbaka mandal centre on Sunday. Students of Kasturba Gandhi School and Ramakkapet social welfare Gurukul School attended it.

Explaining the importance of studies and what one can achieve through education, Yevuri Somanna captivated the schoolchildren through his foot-tapping folk songs and dances. Students kept demanding for more songs even as the programme extended for more than two hours. Later, Somanna announced that the next programme would be held at Gajwel.

Safe Society district president Kamuni Mallikarjun presented a memento to the folk singer and felicitated him with garlands and shawl. Treasurer of zonal committee Bitla Bhaskar, Siddipet district executive member Damodar, Dubbaka mandal president Gattu Prasad, mandal secretary Swamy Rajababu and others attended the programme.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown23 Dec 2019 2:34 AM GMT

Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi...
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in Mangaluru protest
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in...
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP DGP on Citizenship protests
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP...
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like...


Top