Folk singer campaigns for literacy spread

Siddipet: Noted Telangana folk singer Yevuri Somanna has undertaken 'Gnana Chaitanya Yatra' to spread awareness among children on the importance of being literate, through folk songs and dances. As part of the 'yatra,' a programme was conducted near Pochamma temple at Dubbaka mandal centre on Sunday. Students of Kasturba Gandhi School and Ramakkapet social welfare Gurukul School attended it.

Explaining the importance of studies and what one can achieve through education, Yevuri Somanna captivated the schoolchildren through his foot-tapping folk songs and dances. Students kept demanding for more songs even as the programme extended for more than two hours. Later, Somanna announced that the next programme would be held at Gajwel.

Safe Society district president Kamuni Mallikarjun presented a memento to the folk singer and felicitated him with garlands and shawl. Treasurer of zonal committee Bitla Bhaskar, Siddipet district executive member Damodar, Dubbaka mandal president Gattu Prasad, mandal secretary Swamy Rajababu and others attended the programme.