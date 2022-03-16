Folk singer found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

A folk singer was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his room in Saidabad on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Jatavath Mohan (20).

Personal issues suspected to be the reason for his suicide.

According to the police, Jatavath Mohan (20), a native of Nalgonda district, was residing at Reddy Colony in Saidabad. Jatavath Mohan who sang a few folk songs and private albums, was quite popular locally and on social media, the police said, adding that Mohan was depressed over an unknown issue for the last few days.

He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room around 11 pm. Mohan left a suicide note stating that nobody was responsible for his death.

The Saidabad police registered a case and are investigating.