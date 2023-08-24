  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Top BRS leader takes oath as Minister in KCR Cabinet

Top BRS leader takes oath as Minister in KCR Cabinet
x
Highlights

Senior BRS leader and former minister P Mahender Reddy took oath as Minister in the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's cabinet on Thursday.

Senior BRS leader and former minister P Mahender Reddy took oath as Minister in the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's cabinet on Thursday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to the newly inducted minister in the state cabinet at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, cabinet ministers and senior leaders are also present.

One ministerial berth fell vacant in the 17 minister state cabinet after the then Health minister E Rajendar quit the post due to political differences with KCR.

Leaders said that Mahendar Reddy is likely to be given a key portfolio. Currently, State Finance minister T Harish Rao was holding Medical and Health as an additional portfolio. Chances of giving the health portfolio to Mahender Reddy is not ruled out. However, KCR will take a final call to ensure no confusion in the functioning of the state cabinet in the crucial time of state assembly elections soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X