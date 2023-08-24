Top BRS leader takes oath as Minister in KCR Cabinet

Senior BRS leader and former minister P Mahender Reddy took oath as Minister in the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's cabinet on Thursday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to the newly inducted minister in the state cabinet at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, cabinet ministers and senior leaders are also present.



One ministerial berth fell vacant in the 17 minister state cabinet after the then Health minister E Rajendar quit the post due to political differences with KCR.



Leaders said that Mahendar Reddy is likely to be given a key portfolio. Currently, State Finance minister T Harish Rao was holding Medical and Health as an additional portfolio. Chances of giving the health portfolio to Mahender Reddy is not ruled out. However, KCR will take a final call to ensure no confusion in the functioning of the state cabinet in the crucial time of state assembly elections soon.

