Food delivery boy and customer indulge in scuffle, both injured
Highlights
In a shocking incident, a food delivery executive allegedly stabbed a customer who ordered food at an apartment in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Thursday night.
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a food delivery executive allegedly stabbed a customer who ordered food at an apartment in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Thursday night.
Sources said there was a scuffle between the delivery executive and the customer on an unknown issue, after which the executive attacked the customer, Aditya reportedly with a sharp object.
Aditya, who was injured in the knife attack, was shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli.
The food delivery executive was also injured.
The Gachibowli police are investigating the case. They are examining the CCTV footage.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS