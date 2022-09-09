  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Food delivery boy and customer indulge in scuffle, both injured

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

In a shocking incident, a food delivery executive allegedly stabbed a customer who ordered food at an apartment in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a food delivery executive allegedly stabbed a customer who ordered food at an apartment in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Sources said there was a scuffle between the delivery executive and the customer on an unknown issue, after which the executive attacked the customer, Aditya reportedly with a sharp object.

Aditya, who was injured in the knife attack, was shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli.

The food delivery executive was also injured.

The Gachibowli police are investigating the case. They are examining the CCTV footage.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X