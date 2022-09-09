Food delivery boy and customer indulge in scuffle, both injured

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a food delivery executive allegedly stabbed a customer who ordered food at an apartment in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Sources said there was a scuffle between the delivery executive and the customer on an unknown issue, after which the executive attacked the customer, Aditya reportedly with a sharp object.

Aditya, who was injured in the knife attack, was shifted to a private hospital in Gachibowli.

The food delivery executive was also injured.

The Gachibowli police are investigating the case. They are examining the CCTV footage.