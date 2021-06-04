Food distribution is commendable during corona pandemic: Minister Gangula

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that it was commendable to provide food to the needy and poor during Covid times, especially in lockdown.

He was the chief guest at the 11th day charity function organised by Corporator Jayashree Srinivas at Karimnagar RTC bus stand on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gangula said that there will be drivers, conductors, porters, workers and passengers at the bus stand and the organisers had come forward to satisfy their hunger and distributing home-made meals free of cost.

On this occasion, Minister Kamalakar honoured the charity organisers with shawls. Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Corporator Bonala Srikanth, Guggilla Srinivas, Ponnam Madhu, Bottu Srinivas Venkat, Shyam, Brahman, Praveen and others attended the programme.