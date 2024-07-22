Food For Thought: ‘Vistaraku’ out to spread its reach to AP shortly

Hyderabad: Following its success in Telangana, ‘Vistaraku’, engaged in manufacturing sustainable biodegradable products now aims to spread its production in AP. The company, whose most of the workforce comprises women working in its unit in Siddipet, plans to increase ‘leaf collection’ from AP’s northern parts close to Vizag where Palash leaves are in abundance and slowly start production units.

The eco-friendly family run company based in Timmareddypalle near Siddipet which only uses biodegradable material and also food-grade gum as adhesive for fixing two layers of the innovative vistaraku plate is mostly engaged in making products with Addaku. Mostly found in north-eastern parts like Adilabad, the heart-shaped leaf is known as Siali in Hindi and called Maloo Creeper as found in the wild. But Moduga, also called Palash leaf (flame of the forest) in Hindi is rare in Telangana, but remains abundant in forests of AP near Araku, Vizag and Lambasingi areas. The products made of Moduga are much in demand and are considered premium with more shelf-life.

“Channeling the leaf collection remains a big challenge and we are trying to overcome this. We are aiming to collaborate with the AP government and also individuals there. If leaf collection gets rolling, later we will start a production unit and we are open for local collaboration and partnership. While pooling the resources in AP there is not only an increased chance of employment generation, but also people will get affordable and eco-friendly products made of Palash leaves,” feels Tanmay Vippulancha, CEO of the company.

Tanmay says Vistaraku which is southern India's biggest unit in making large-scale production of the eco-friendly products of late also started experimenting to make more affordable options.

Products made from pulp of ‘wheat straw’ are under trial and the company aims to make large-scale production, which will also bring down the per unit cost of the product. Besides, the unit in Siddipet is already making products like paper cups about the size of glass with sugarcane bagasse. “Since people sometimes wish to have a different theme for their functions, using alternatives to leaves will provide a chance for making these. As the demand grows we will scale up production from wheat straw,” he added.

Vistaraku, co-founded by green activist Tanmay’s parents V Venugopal and V Madhavi in the 25-acre agriculture land in Timmareddypalle is known for employing women as the workforce. The entire assembly line comprises these women, who sew the leaves, shape them with hydraulic machines and package the product. About two dozen women come up with vistaraku in different shapes and sizes, which are not only supplied across the country but also exported to foreign shores including the USA.