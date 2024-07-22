Food safety team finds expired items at city restaurants

Hyderabad: The task force of the Food Safety department of Telangana continues to conduct raids at various restaurants in the city. The team inspected two restaurants to identify irregularities and found expired food items and unhygienic conditions during the raids.

The officials inspected two restaurants: Shree Balaji Family Dhaba in Vanasthalipuram and Hotel Sitara Grand in LB Nagar.

During the inspection at Shree Balaji Family Dhaba in Ganesh Nagar Colony, Vanasthalipuram, the officials found expired food articles such as button mushrooms, tutti frutti, and preserved karonda and discarded them on the spot.

Additionally, food handlers were found not wearing aprons or uniforms, and raw food items were stored in unhygienic conditions inside the refrigerator.

Trash cans were not found inside the kitchen premises, and the Food Business Operator (FBO) was using plastic bags for discarding kitchen waste. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were unavailable. The premises were fitted with mesh, and no infestation was observed.

However, no violations were found at Hotel Sitara Grand.

So far, raids have been conducted at numerous restaurants, hotels, PGs, and supermarkets in Hyderabad, revealing several irregularities. The team identified hygiene issues and noted the use of expired products.