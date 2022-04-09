Forest Department wins award at Numaish

Hyderabad: A stall set up on behalf of the Telangana Forest Department won the first prize among the stalls set up by government departments at the 81st All India Industrial Exhibition, also called Numaish. Home Minister Mahmood Ali presented an award to the Forest department officials at the Exhibition Society during the closing ceremony held at the Exhibition Grounds. The officers and staff who won the first prize were felicitated by R M Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force.

According to the department, the Forest department showcased the eco-friendly programmes implemented in the last seven years at the exhibition. They had a stall dedicated to greenery enhancement programmes and animal welfare measures. The entrance of the stall was set up with a wild theme and a mini zoo was also set up for children which attracted a large number of visitors.