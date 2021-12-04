Hyderabad: Former AP CM Konijeti Rosaiah passes away at 88

Former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passed away on Saturday morning. It is learned that his pulse rate has been dropped at his home and was shifted to Star hospital where he breathed his last at 5.30 am today. He was 88

Born on July 4, 1933 in Vemuru of Guntur district, Rosaiah stepped into the legislative council in 1968 from Congress party. He went on to continue as MLC until 1980. During Marri Chenna Reddy's regime, he served as Road and Buildings and Transport minister. During 2004-09, he was elected from Chirala assembly constituency. He had presented budget 16 times in AP assembly (undivided).

Rosaiah who had worked in the state legislative council for a long time was appointed as the Chief Minister undivided Andhra Pradesh on September 3, 2009 after the death of CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy. He continued as the Chief Minister until November 24, 2010.

On August 31, 2011, he was appointed as the governor of Tamil Nadu and served till August 30, 2016.





Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over Rosaiah's death and offered condolences to the bereaved family.