Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat meets Revanth

Hyderabad: Former Goa chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday called upon Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. The duo is believed to have discussed on political situation in Telangana. It is reported that the latter has also given some suggestions to the TPPC chief over strengthening Congress in Telangana.

It is to mention here that the Congress senior leader Digambar Kamat has served as Goa chief Minister from 2009 to 2012. Even when Congress lost its control over Goa, the latter was winning from his constituency and has always targeted the ruling BJP in Goa over several issues. The meeting of Digambar Kamat with Revanth Reddy over present political scenario has become a talk of topic among the other party leaders. It is said the senior Congress leader who is on his personal trip to Hyderabad had met Revanth as a courtesy call.

It is to mention here that the political heat is growing up between the ruling TRS and Congress over the recent visit of All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Warangal on May 6. Soon after Rahul's return to National Capital, the Congress leaders have slammed the TRS over questions and jibes at Rahul's visit.

Today former Chief Minister of Goa Shree Digambar Kamat ji met Telangana Congress Chief Shree Anumula Revanth Reddy garu at his residence on a private visit to Hyderabad @digambarkamat @revanth_anumula @INCTelangana @INCGoa pic.twitter.com/iWBtTnwE4L — Kiran Kumar Chamala (@kiran_chamala) May 11, 2022

Similarly, TRS leaders' hearts skipped a beat after seeing the massive response to the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha, addressed by Rahul Gandhi, held in Warangal on May 6, AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said. Speaking to media persons at the Congress Bhavan in Hanumakonda on Sunday, she said that criticism against Rahul by the TRS leaders is understandable as they were in a state of shock seeing the response to the public meeting.

"The TRS leaders who criticise Rahul make no comments against BJP national president JP Nadda who also addressed a public meeting in the State (in Mahabubnagar on May 5),'' she pointed out. Both the TRS and the BJP enacted protest and counter protest drama to escape from the responsibility of purchasing paddy from the farmers, she alleged. Taking objection to the remarks of KTR, who termed Rahul as a dummy, Seethakka said that the latter is honest and committed towards people's issues. "Rahul was never after power even though he had the opportunity to become the Prime Minister of India twice. On the other hand, KTR became a minister soon after he was elected as a MLA. In fact, KTR is enjoying the stature of Chief Minister as de facto. KTR needs to straighten his thinking and stop criticising Rahul," Seethakka said.

The TRS leaders who often talk about reviving the Mamnoor airport may not be successful in their effort but they made a most of it through real estate business, she alleged. She also criticised the TRS Government for its failure to prepare a new Master Plan for Warangal. The TRS leaders need to answer how the development of Warangal is possible without the Master Plan, she questioned.