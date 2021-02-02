Former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Says That KTR Will Definitely Become Chief Minister Of Telangana

Greater Hyderabad former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said that KTR will definitely become Chief Minister of Telangana. The mayor went to Tirupati today morning and took the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Many celebrities visited Thirumala on Tuesday. During the VIP visit in the morning, Jharkhand Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, cricketer Sreesanth, Srikalahasti MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy and former Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan visited Lord Balaji. After the Swami's darshan, the temple priests blessed and offered Tirtha Prasadam to Rammohan. Later outside the temple, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan told the media that KTR would become the CM.

