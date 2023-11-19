Live
- Indira Gandhi-led Cong govt plagued by starvation deaths, encounters, alleges Chandrasekhar Rao
- Payal urged people to vote for BJP
- Empowering India’s youth: A glimpse into vocational training initiative
- Priyanka Gandhi assures of providing jobs to youth after Congress comes to power
- UP students in Classes 9, 10 will now have learning targets
- Big Shock for PGs; BBMP to release new guideline
- Honouring Men's Contributions: Wonderla Holidays Marks Men's Day with Special Offer
- UP plans uniform menu for school & anganwadi centres
- Delhi schools to reopen after winter break on Monday
- How tech devices impact kids’ brain functioning
Just In
Former minister Babu Mohan's son joins BRS, says will work for BRS victory
In a rude shock to Andole BJP candidate and former minister Babu Mohan, his son Uday Babu Mohan joined the BRS party in the presence of Minister...
In a rude shock to Andole BJP candidate and former minister Babu Mohan, his son Uday Babu Mohan joined the BRS party in the presence of Minister Harish Rao in Siddipet.
Along with Uday Babu Mohan, Jogipet Municipal President Sai Krishna, Andole Mandal President Naveen Mudhiraj, Chautakur Mandal President Shekhar and other BJP leaders joined the party. The minister warmly invited them to the party by covering them with pink scarves.
Minister Harish Rao called upon all to stand by CM KCR who has developed Telangana in all fields and work together for the party's victory.
Babu Mohan was elected as an MLA on TRS ticket from Andole and later shifted the loyalties to BJP after he was denied ticket in 2018. veteran actor, known for comedy roles in Telugu films, entered politics by joining Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the 1990s. He won from Andole in 1998 by-elections and retained the seat in 1999 and went on to serve as Minister for Labour in TDP cabinet. However, he lost the election in 2004 and 2009.