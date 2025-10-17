Live
- NECF raises concerns over proposed inland waterway project
- Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
Former Minister Harish Rao set to bring 12 Gulf workers home
Former minister arranges flights and payments, ensuring stranded workers from Jordan return safely to Telangana
Former minister T Harish Rao kept his promise to migrant workers stranded in Jordan as they will be brought to Telangana within a week’s time.
Harish Rao, who has been coordinating with BRS Rajya Sabha floor leader KR Suresh Reddy, talked to the representatives of the relevant company and convinced them to send the workers.
Harish Rao himself paid the amount to be paid to the company and even arranged the flight tickets. Telangana Gulf workers in Jordan are expressing happiness after learning about the matter.
“We went to Jordan to run a lifeline and support our families. But now, we don't see any way back home, sir... save us," a single WhatsApp message showed them the way. BRS paved the way to reach Telangana in the form of a party.
On the one hand, Harish Rao brought the issue of Jordan Gulf workers to the attention of the state government, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay and the media, on the other hand, he brought the issue to the attention of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs officials through BRS MP Suresh Reddy.
On the other hand, discussions were held with the representatives of the relevant company. In this process, the company agreed to pay a penalty and take them to Telangana.
In view of the financial difficulties of the Gulf workers, Harish Rao himself paid for the flight tickets to return home, in addition to the amount to be paid. With this, the booking process of the flight tickets was also completed.
In another week, 12 Gulf workers who were from Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Jagtial and Siddipet are going to set foot on the soil of Telangana. After a long wait, they are going to meet their families.