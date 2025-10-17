Former Minister Harish Rao set to bring 12 Gulf workers home

Former minister T Harish Rao kept his promise to migrant workers stranded in Jordan as they will be brought to Telangana within a week’s time.

Harish Rao, who has been coordinating with BRS Rajya Sabha floor leader KR Suresh Reddy, talked to the representatives of the relevant company and convinced them to send the workers.

Harish Rao himself paid the amount to be paid to the company and even arranged the flight tickets. Telangana Gulf workers in Jordan are expressing happiness after learning about the matter.

“We went to Jordan to run a lifeline and support our families. But now, we don't see any way back home, sir... save us," a single WhatsApp message showed them the way. BRS paved the way to reach Telangana in the form of a party.

On the one hand, Harish Rao brought the issue of Jordan Gulf workers to the attention of the state government, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay and the media, on the other hand, he brought the issue to the attention of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs officials through BRS MP Suresh Reddy.

On the other hand, discussions were held with the representatives of the relevant company. In this process, the company agreed to pay a penalty and take them to Telangana.

In view of the financial difficulties of the Gulf workers, Harish Rao himself paid for the flight tickets to return home, in addition to the amount to be paid. With this, the booking process of the flight tickets was also completed.

In another week, 12 Gulf workers who were from Nizamabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Jagtial and Siddipet are going to set foot on the soil of Telangana. After a long wait, they are going to meet their families.