Former Minister KTR to Appear Before ED Tomorrow at 11 AM

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday at 11 AM. The ED has summoned KTR in connection with the Formula E-Race case.

Officials from the ED are set to question him regarding alleged financial irregularities and procedural violations linked to the organization of the international racing event held in Hyderabad.

According to ED sources, KTR has not confirmed whether he will be accompanied by a legal advisor during the inquiry. This uncertainty has sparked speculation about his approach to the questioning.

The Formula E-Race, a high-profile motorsport event, attracted significant global attention when it was hosted in Hyderabad. However, allegations of financial mismanagement and lapses in the event's execution have led the ED to launch a comprehensive investigation.

As KTR prepares to appear before the ED, this development has captured the public's and political circles' attention, with many awaiting the outcomes of the inquiry. Further updates are expected after tomorrow's proceedings.