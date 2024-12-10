  • Menu
Former Minister Visits Grain Purchase Center

Niranjan Reddy visited the grain purchase center of Old Sugur village in Pebbair mandal of Wanaparthy district and spoke to the farmers.

He said that the government has not implemented the promises given to the farmers.

He said that the grain has not been purchased for a week after bringing it, and then he has to sell it to the middlemen. He said that there is no direction for bonus, loan waiver, and farmer assurance and demanded that the government talk to us on our behalf.



He praised you for building the Old Sugur bridge, CC roads, and godowns and working for the development of the village.

Niranjan Reddy was honored by your farmers.

Parasuram, Madhu, Dasharath, Ramudu, Puli and others participated in this program.

