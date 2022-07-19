Former MLA Aligireddy joins Congress

Hanumakonda: The ruling TRS suffered a huge setback with the former Husnabad MLA Aligireddy Praveen Reddy changing loyalties to the Congress. He joined the Congress in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and former minister Shabbir Ali in Delhi on Tuesday.

Praveen Reddy won the Husnabad Assembly seat in 2009 on Congress ticket. He lost the seat to V Sathish Kumar of the TRS in 2014. Later, Praveen also joined the TRS. It's learnt that Praveen was unhappy with the TRS leadership. With Sathish Kumar around, Praveen might thought it would be difficult to get the Husnabad ticket.

Praveen Reddy, who commands a huge support in the region is also the president of Mulkanoor Cooperative Rural Bank & Marketing Society Limited. Meanwhile, it's learnt that Bomma Sriram, the Congress in-charge of Husnabad constituency, is unhappy with the arrival of Praveen Reddy.