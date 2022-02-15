Former PM Deve Gowda extends support to CM KCR on fight against BJP

Jana Dal chief and former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday announced his support for the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the latter's fight on religious based politics. He also appreciated Chandrasekhar Rao for his struggle to wipe out the parties using politics for religious purposes.

Deve Gowda said that his party would support him in protecting the country and directed the CM to continue his fight against these communal elements. He also said that he would hold a discussion with him in Bengaluru. "We all stand by you to preserve the secular culture of the country," he said.

It is known that the Chief Minister has been strongly opposing the central government's policies and sought the support of non-BJP parties. On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is trying to non-BJP, non-Congress federal front said that she has spoken to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is also keen on federal front said that he would soon meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Deve Gowda's phone call to Chandrasekhar Rao assumed significance when the majority of religional parties are mulling to wage a war against the central government.