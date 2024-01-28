Former SC Judge, Justice S Ravindra Bhat to head CCLS at NALSAR varsity

Hyderabad: Former Supreme Court of India, Justice S Ravindra Bhat to head the Comparative Constitutional Law Studies at the MK Nambyar SAARC Law Centre for Advanced Legal Studies at NALSAR University of Law.

NALSAR University of Law, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao announced on Saturday the appointment of Justice Bhat and he will direct the vision of the Centre, and actively provide substantive inputs regarding the Centre’s research activities and outputs.

The M.K. Nambyar SAARC Law Centre was established at NALSAR under the patronage of KK Venugopal (Senior Advocate) in 2003. The Centre is now seeking to be revived with a focus on academic research, writing and deliberation on issues of Indian constitutional law, comparative constitutional law and other legal issues common to South Asian nations, under able guidance of Justice Bhat. A detailed programme and course of events is being charted, towards the Centre’s upcoming research efforts, he added.

The VC also said that Prof. Nimushakavi Vasanthi, currently a professor at NALSAR will be the new director of the M.K. Nambyar SAARC Law Centre.

Further in an effort towards greater involvement of NALSAR alumni with research and student engagement at NALSAR alumni of the university and advocates Suhasini Sen and Malavika Prasad have been appointed as the programme coordinator and research coordinator respectively. Similarly, Raji Gururaj, an advocate has been appointed as the research fellow.

He said as part of an ongoing engagement with NALSAR, Justice Bhat has recently completed teaching a one-credit elective at NALSAR on Judicial Remedies in Civil Law and Public Law,

the VC said.