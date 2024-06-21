Former Telangana Speaker and MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Joins Congress

In a significant political development, former Speaker of Telangana and MLA Bharata Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has joined the Congress party. The announcement was made by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and Chief Minister CM Revanth Reddy, who extended a warm welcome to Pocharam and his son.

During the joining ceremony, Revanth Reddy praised Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for his dedicated service to the welfare of farmers. He stated that the Congress party is committed to prioritizing the welfare of the farming community and will adhere to Pocharam's suggestions in this regard.

Speaking to the media, both Revanth Reddy and Pocharam expressed their mutual respect and shared goals for the betterment of the state. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy thanked the Congress leadership for their invitation and stated his commitment to working alongside them for the benefit of the people.

