Former Union Minister G. Venkatswamy Jayanthi Celebrated at Cyberabad CPO

The birth anniversary of late Gaddam Venkatswamy, former Union Minister and senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC), was commemorated today at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate as a State function.

Cyberabad ADCP Admin Ravichandan Reddy, along with other officers, garlanded the portrait of G. Venkatswamy and paid floral tributes in his honor.

Born on 5th October 1929, G. Venkatswamy served as a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha, representing the Peddapalli constituency. He played a pivotal role in the formation of Telangana.

