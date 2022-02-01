Former Union Minister slams MP Kavitha

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Balaram Naik on Monday slammed the ruling TRS party MP M Kavitha from Mahabubabad and asked her to stop criticising the Congress party without any basis.

He made it clear that Kavitha was targeting the Congress by forgetting her status. Naik stated that it was the Congress party that gave political life to Kavitha and her father Redya Naik.

In a statement, he said the Congress party had made Redya Naik MLA five terms, besides State minister. He said the party had made Kavitha MLA for two terms. He quipped that Kavitha had lost her mental balance and levelling baseless allegations against the party.

Naik asserted that people of the State would revolt against the MP if she did not stop her tirade against the Congress.