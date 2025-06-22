Foundation Laid for Indiramma Houses in Uppala Village with Support from Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: In a significant step towards fulfilling the promise of housing for the poor, the foundation stone was laid for Indiramma houses in Uppala village of Ayija Mandal, under the Alampur Assembly Constituency. The program was held under the guidance and blessings of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar.

The foundation ceremony was led by Ayija Mandal Congress President Jayanna along with members of the Indiramma Housing Committee, who expressed that the Indiramma Housing Scheme, proudly initiated by the Telangana State Government, is proving to be extremely beneficial for the economically weaker sections of society.

> “This scheme is a reflection of the government’s commitment to uplift the poor and provide them with dignity through permanent housing,” said Jayanna during the event.

The foundation laying ceremony witnessed the participation of key officials and community members, including:

Ayija MPDO (Mandal Parishad Development Officer)

Assistant Engineer (AE)

Panchayat Secretary

Village elders

Former Sarpanch of Uppala, Bhaskar Goud

Senior Congress leaders Thimmareddy and Lal Goud

Indiramma Housing Scheme beneficiaries

The attendees appreciated the initiative and stated that such welfare-oriented schemes have the power to transform rural lives and empower underprivileged families. The program concluded with gratitude to Dr. Sampath Kumar for his continuous support and leadership in bringing development programs to the region.