Govt plans 50 new buildings to maintain student-classroom ratio

The Delhi government has set a target to construct around 50 new school buildings and 8,000 additional classrooms across the national capital in 2026-27, a senior official said.

The initiative aims to maintain a balanced student-classroom ratio across zones and provide a more spacious and conducive learning environment, the official told PTI.

The education department is also conducting audits of existing school buildings to identify those in a dilapidated condition and in need of urgent improvement.

“We have directed district officials to compile data on schools that are deteriorating or lack basic infrastructure facilities,” a source in the department said.

In collaboration with the Ladli Foundation NGO, the government has set up 101 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs, each equipped with 20 computers.

Tenders for 7,000 smart blackboards have been finalised.Over the next four years, smart boards will be installed in 21,000 classrooms for students of Classes 9 to 12, with a five-year maintenance guarantee, the official said.