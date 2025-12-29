Foundation laid for new municipal office

Madhira: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said a comprehensive action plan has been prepared to ensure the all-round development of Madhira town and that development works are being taken up at a fast pace. The Deputy CM laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Madhira Municipal Office building, estimated to cost Rs 3 crore, along with District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, here, on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Bhatti said it was a matter of pride that on the Congress Foundation Day, groundwork was being laid for a municipal building that would improve civic services for the people of Madhira. He said Madhira had played a significant role during the freedom struggle by providing shelter to several freedom fighters. Recalling historical events, the Deputy Chief Minister said national leaders hoisted the tricolour in Madhira by boldly challenging the Nizam police when patriotic activities were suppressed.

Bhatti said Madhira was also a centre for the library movement and the Andhra Maha Sabha movement. He recalled that Hyderabad State was liberated on September 17, 1948, following police action under the leadership of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.