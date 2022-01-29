Foundation laid for sports village in KCR's constituency

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana Chairman A Venkateswar Reddy along with the Forest Development Corporation V Pratap Reddy laid foundation stone for the development of sports hub in the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency Gajwel on Friday.

Later, talking to the media, the SATS Chairman Venkateshwar Reddy said that Gajwel Sports Village would be coming up in an area of 20 acres in the constituency of the chief minister.

He reviewed the design for setting up of a football academy and other sports academies soon in Gajwel. There would be Football ground, astro turf ground, athletic synthetic turf ground, volleyball, Kabaddi, Handball, Wrestling, Boxing, Archery, Shooting, Gymnastics, Advanced Badminton Indoor Stadium, Advanced Swimming pool. The chairman said that soon a body building competition with 200 people would be taken up on February 17, the birthday of Chief Minister Rao.