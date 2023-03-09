Foundation stone for construction of Classroom Complex at OU laid

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for the construction of Classroom Complex at Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, University College of Engineering (Autonomous), Osmania University was laid by Professor D Ravinder, VC, OU along with N Sridhar, chairman and MD, Singareni Collierieson Wednesday.

The estimated cost of the proposed classroom complex is Rs 1.2 crore with a ground and first floor. This project is donated by The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Facilitated by Alumni Association, UCE, OU

N Sridhar emphasised that it should be a state of art building and set a benchmark for the future buildings in this new era to come up in the Osmania University.

Prof D Ravinder said that site engineers and others should ensure that the project gets completed in time and will be operational from the next academic year.