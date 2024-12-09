Foundation stones laid for devpt works worth Rs 136 cr

Wanaparthy: Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao laid foundation stone for development works worth Rs 136 crore in Wanaparthi district on Sunday.

He along with MP Dr Mallu Ravi, local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, and District Collector Adarsh Su-rabhi, participated in the event during which a foundation stone was laid for the construction of a high-level bridge at Mojsar, located 3/0-2 km from the Pedda Mandadi mandal center, on National Highway 44, with an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore.

Another foundation was laid for providing drinking water to the town of Wanaparthy, foundation stones were laid for a 5 lakh-litre overhead tank, at a cost of Rs. 1.76 crore. Foundation stones were laid for the construction of CC roads in wards 5, 18, 19, 20, and 21 in Indira Colony, with an estimated cost of Rs. 50 crore.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, water supply devel-opment works for Wanaparthi town were initiated in Budha Jangala Colony, with an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore. A new women’s hostel building with a budget of Rs. 4 crore was inaugurated next to Marrikunta Medical College. Foundation stones were laid for a Women’s Federation building with an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore, next to the medical college. Construction of a new floor for the town’s library, along with new toilet facilities, was also initiated with an investment of Rs. 1.10 crore.

Later, speaking to the media at the library office, the Minister remarked that the goals for which Tel-angana was achieved have not been realized in the past ten years.

Mallu Ravi expressed happiness over the launch of development works; he announced the organiza-tion of a mega loan mela on December 21 at the Government Polytechnic College ground, where beneficiaries will receive MSME loans worth nearly Rs 200 crore, from Chief Minister A Revanth Red-dy.

He also informed that a mega job mela would be organized under the leadership of Kapilavayi Dilip to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed.