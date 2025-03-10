Foundation stones laid for devpt works worth Rs 20 cr

Bhupalapally: MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao inaugurated various development works worth Rs 20.20 crore in several villages of Regonda and Kottapalligori Mandals in Bhupalpally district on Sunday.

The day began with the foundation stone being laid for the construction of a BT road from Ramannagudem to Buddaram in Ramannagudem Tanda, Regonda Mandal. Following this, he inaugurated the BT road from Tirumalagiri to Jaggayyapeta, side drainage works in Regonda, and a newly constructed GP building in Dammanapeta. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for CC road construction in the same village.

Foundation stones were also laid for CC road construction in Kaniparthi, Nagurlapalli, Repaka, Ponagandla, Gudepalli, Bhagirathipeta, and Kottapalligori. In Repaka, a BT road from Repaka to Jogayyapalli was initiated, along with BT roads from Pochampalli to Dumpillapalli, Madathapalli to Ponagandla, and Bhagirathipeta to Regonda. In Sultanpur village, the foundation stone was laid for the construction of a compound wall for the Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple.

During his address in these villages, the MLA emphasized that the public government led by CM Revanth Reddy is working with the goal of developing all villages. Additionally, the MLA distributed cheques worth Rs 30,03,480 to 30 beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes from various villages in the Mandal. He assured that efforts would be made to resolve the constituency’s issues in a phased manner.