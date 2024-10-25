Four Arrested for Selling Fake Apple Products in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on counterfeit goods, the sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team, alongside the Abids Police Station, apprehended four individuals engaged in the illegal sale of fake Apple iPhone accessories. The operation, which took place on the night of October 24, netted counterfeit merchandise valued at a staggering ₹2,42,55,900 (over Two Crore Forty-Two lakh rupees).

Acting on credible intelligence, authorities conducted simultaneous raids on four shops located at Jagdish Market under the jurisdiction of Abids Police Station. The arrested suspects were identified as:

1. Nimb Sing, 25 years old, Proprietor of Target Mobile Shop, residing in Aghapura, Hyderabad.

2. Hira Ram, 24 years old, Proprietor of Patel Mobile Shop, residing at Amber Bazar, Hyderabad.

3. Govind Lal Chauhan, 45 years old, Proprietor of Aushapura Mobile Shop, residing in Begum Bazar.

4. Mukesh Jain, 32 years old, Proprietor of Nandi Mobiles, residing at Hanuman Tekdi, Hyderabad.

During the operations, police discovered that the shop owners were illegally procuring and selling counterfeit Apple accessories. They were found guilty of affixing Apple logos and images on their products, misleading customers into believing they were purchasing genuine items, thus violating copyright laws for illegal gain.

The seized bogus Apple products included:

- Air Pods Pro: 579 pieces

- USB Adaptors: 351 pieces

- USB Power Cables: 747 pieces

- Batteries: 62 pieces

- Power Banks: 17 pieces

- Back Pouches: 1401 pieces

Initial investigations revealed that the accused were sourcing these counterfeit items from Mumbai through various marketing agents, selling them at inflated prices to maximize profits.

The accused, along with the seized goods, have been handed over to the Station House Officer of Abids Police Station for further legal action. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Sri YVS. Sudheendra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad, with the involvement of the Inspector and Sub-Inspector of the Central Zone Task Force.

This successful operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement in combating counterfeiting and protecting consumers from fraudulent practices in the market.