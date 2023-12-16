  • Menu
Four Congress MLAs appointed as Government Whips

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday appointed four Congress MLAs as Government Whips.Among those who have been appointed as Government Whips are...

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday appointed four Congress MLAs as Government Whips.

Among those who have been appointed as Government Whips are Ramchander Nayak, BeerlaIlaiah, Adduri Laxman Kumar and Aadi Srinivas.

Adduri Laxman contested as Congress candidate from Dharmapuri Assembly constituency and won against BRS candidate and former minister Koppula Eshwar. Similarly, BeerlaIlaiyah was elected from Aleru Assembly constituency, defeating BRS candidate and former Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha.

Meanwhile, Adi Srinivas was elected from Vemulawada Assembly constituency against BRS candidate Lakshmi Narsimha Rao while JatothRamachandru Nayak was elected from DornakalAssembly constituency against BRS candidate Redya Nayak.

