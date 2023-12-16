Live
- Delhi BJP delegation claims police prevented them from submitting memorandum to CM Kejriwal
- PKL: V Ajith Kumar's 16-point performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register heart-stopping victory
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
Just In
Four Congress MLAs appointed as Government Whips
Highlights
Hyderabad: The State government on Friday appointed four Congress MLAs as Government Whips.Among those who have been appointed as Government Whips are...
Hyderabad: The State government on Friday appointed four Congress MLAs as Government Whips.
Among those who have been appointed as Government Whips are Ramchander Nayak, BeerlaIlaiah, Adduri Laxman Kumar and Aadi Srinivas.
Adduri Laxman contested as Congress candidate from Dharmapuri Assembly constituency and won against BRS candidate and former minister Koppula Eshwar. Similarly, BeerlaIlaiyah was elected from Aleru Assembly constituency, defeating BRS candidate and former Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha.
Meanwhile, Adi Srinivas was elected from Vemulawada Assembly constituency against BRS candidate Lakshmi Narsimha Rao while JatothRamachandru Nayak was elected from DornakalAssembly constituency against BRS candidate Redya Nayak.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS